Dee Snider: Heavy metal fans will hate my solo album

Dee Snider says most of the metal fans who follow Twisted Sister will “hate” his upcoming solo album, We Are The Ones.

The singer has launched a Pledge campaign to fund the record, which is due out on October 28 and available for pre-order via Amazon.

Snider tells Billboard: “We created an album that is part Foo Fighters, part Imagine Dragons, part 30 Seconds To Mars. Forget anything from the past.

“Most of my heavy metal fans are gonna hate it – I’ve abandoned my past to move forward.”

Though his sound is moving in a different direction, Snider says the legacy of Twisted Sister classic We’re Not Gonna Take It will live on in the album’s title track, We Are The Ones, which was the first song producer Damon Ranger presented to him.

Snider says: “Thematically, Damon says it’s the message of Dee Snider fighting back and rebellion. it’s believing in yourself. The We’re Not Gonna Take It message is eternal and that should continue on.”

He adds: “Rule The World is the first single from the album. It’s sort of a We Are The Champions – it’s a very big studio anthem.

“When you hear it, it’s the kind of thing you can totally see at Super Bowl time, the whole stadium lit up, and it’s an uplifting song about, ‘With hands held high, we can rule the world.’ It’s basically about everybody just joining together with love and peace – real positive.”

Snider recently released a stripped-down version of We’re Not Gonna Take It to support performer Criss Angel’s cancer charity HELP. He’ll perform the song at its launch party at Las Vegas’ Luxor on September 12.

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Motley Crue ex Vince Neil and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora are among the celebrity guests expected to appear at the benefit show. Tickets can be purchased on HELP’s website.

Twisted Sister will finish their farewell Forty And Fuck It tour at Lakewood Rock Carnival in New Jersey on October 1, although further shows could still be added.

We Are The Ones album artwork

Dee Snider We Are The Ones tracklist

We Are The Ones Over Again Close To You Rule The World We’re Not Gonna Take It Crazy For Nothing Believe Head Like A Hole Superhero So What

