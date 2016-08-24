Children Of Bodom announce North American tour

Children Of Bodom have announced a North American tour which will take place this winter.

The Finnish band will hit the road with Abbath, Exmortus and Oni in November and December, with the dates set up following Alexi Laiho and co’s 2015 album I Worship Chaos.

Former Immortal frontman Abbath will also be promoting his self-titled 2016 debut record on the trek. The album has courted controversy, as his former bandmates accused him of stealing songs they had written for the follow-up to 2014’s All Shall Fall.

Laiho tells Blabbermouth: “We’re happy to have finally put something cool together for our upcoming US headline tour with Oni, Exmortus and the one and only Abbath – so I’d say this tour is more than worth checking out. We hope to see you there.”

Children Of Bodom recruited Naildown frontman and guitarist Daniel Freyberg earlier this year in a touring role following the departure of guitarist Roope Latvala last spring.

Children Of Bodom North American tour 2016

Nov 22: Cambridge Sinclair, MA

Nov 23: Quebec City L’Imperial Bell, Canada

Nov 24: Montreal Metropolis, Canada

Nov 25: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theater, Canada

Nov 26: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 28: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Nov 29: Milwaukee Rave Eagles Ballroom, WI

Nov 30: Minneapolis Mill City Night, MS

Dec 02: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Dec 03: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Dec 05: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Dec 07: Phoenix Pressroom, AZ

Dec 09: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Dec 10: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Dec 11: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Dec 13: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Dec 14: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

Dec 16: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Dec 17: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Dec 18: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 19: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Spanish Inquisition: Children Of Bodom