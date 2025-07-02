From Black Sabbath to Napalm Death: these are the 10 greatest metal bands from Birmingham

Hometown to members of Black Sabbath and Judas Priest, Birmingham played a pivotal role in the history of heavy metal, helping not only nurture those bands in the early days of the genre, but also shaped how metal would evolve thanks to later groups like Napalm Death and even punks GBH who would later be one of the leading groups in UK82, the hardcore punk scene that would give birth to thrash and extreme metal.

With heavy metal officially coming home to Birmingham on July 5 for the massive Back To The Beginning gig by Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, we thought it high time to celebrate some of the city's best metal bands from across the decades.

Black Sabbath

Where better to start than the very beginning? There's some debate as to whether Black Sabbath are truly the first metal band - yeah, we've all heard about Coven's Witchcraft Destroys Minds & Reaps Souls and while Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin both existed pre-Black Sabbath, we'd argue neither band left their blues rock base behind until after Sabs set out their dark vision - but first or no, Black Sabbath remain one of the most iconic bands in heavy metal history.

Sabbath's first four albums effectively laid out the template for what classic metal was, altogether darker and more oppressive than the blues rock the band had dabbled in prior to February 1970. From rehearsing in Aston in the early days to playing early gigs at The Crown in the city centre as part of Henry's Blueshouse, all the way to bowing out with retirement performances in the city, there's no denying Black Sabbath are the most iconic band from Birmingham.

Judas Priest

If Black Sabbath laid out the template for heavy metal, it was Judas Priest who filled it in, Rob Halford's iconic leather look becoming a staple for the genre. Much like Sabs, Priest would play early gigs at Henry's Blueshouse in The Crown, and have played up their Brummie roots over the years, Halford often sporting a Black Country flag as part of his iconic leather outfit (just one of Priest's massive contributions to the look and iconography of metal), even breaking out an inflatable bull to represent the city's Bullring in live gigs.

Priest were also one of the first bands to be metal and proud, their penchant for reinvention helping them remain relevant and vital across the decades. From 1990's Painkiller which adopted an almost thrash vitality to 2005's Angel of Retribution, which brought Halford back into the fold after almost 15 years away, Priest have remained a constant force in the metal world; even in the last decade, the likes of Firepower and Invincible Shield have underscored that Priest are still going strong after over 50 years.

Sacrilege

By the 1980s, metal had begun to evolve. The rise of extreme metal meant the genre was rapidly outgrowing its blues rock base, but Birmingham wasn't entirely left behind. The punk scene had actually taken over Sabbath and Priest's old stomping ground of The Crown, making the pub a regular haunt for bands like GBH and helped foster a new generation of faster, heavier bands who would blur the boundaries between punk and metal.

Chief among these was Sacrilege; initially a crust punk band, their furious brand of hardcore punk was decidedly indebted to Discharge and bordered on thrash for its intensity. After some initial demos as "Warwound", the band rebranded as Sacrilege by 1984. Sacrilege's 1985 debut Behind the Realms of Madness maintained the apocalyptic fury of their early demos but added in guitar work and sinister that wouldn't be amiss on early Venom or Celtic Frost records. The harsh barks of vocalist Lynda "Tam" Simpson were decidedly closer to the likes of Napalm Death or Bolt Thrower than punk bands of the time, making it no surprise that they were cited as influence by both bands.

Napalm Death

If Sacrilege are the missing link between Birmingham's punk and metal scenes, Napalm Death were the next stage of evolution. Although initially formed in Meriden - a village set between both Birmingham and Coventry - ND cut their teeth in the city itself, later line-ups culled from the Birmingham punk scene as the band frequently played at The Mermaid pub in Sparkhill.

Pioneers of grindcore, Napalm need little introduction these days as they've maintained a remarkably prolific output with frequent tours and (somewhat less frequent) albums expanding their legacy, 2020's Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism mixing everything from hardcore punk ideology to prog metal structures and drone, all with healthy lashings of their iconic grind.

Benediction

Napalm Death weren't the only extreme metal band to emerge from the Midlands in the 80s. Coventry had Bolt Thrower, Shropshire had Cancer and in Birmingham itself, Benediction ruled the roost. Featuring future ND vocalist Barney Greenway, Benediction also sprang up from Birmingham's punk scene, but were more indebted to the wider extreme metal scene than many of their peers.

Greenway only sang on 1990 debut Subsconscious Terror before departing for Napalm, but Benediction continued, first with Dave Ingram (who would leave the band to sing for Bolt Thrower in 1998, before rejoining in 2019) then with future Anaal Nathrakh frontman Dave Hunt. Though perhaps not as influential as their peers in Napalm and Bolt Thrower, Benediction are nonetheless a mainstay of British death metal, helping firmly establish the genre in the UK with latest album Ravage Of Empires still proudly flying the flag.

Godflesh

Given Birmingham's industrial heritage, it'd almost be weird if the city didn't have an industrial metal band among its ranks. Justin Broadrick was in Napalm Death just long enough to contribute to the band's legendary debut Scum before departing for Head Of David, based out of nearby Dudley (and best known for Dog Day Sunrise, which was later covered by Fear Factory).

Booted from the band over "musical differences" in '88, Broadrick formed his own agit-noise industrial metal band with Godflesh, laying out a vision of infernal post-industrial hell with 1989's Streetcleaner. Although Broadrick has branched out with projects like Jesu and JK Flesh over the years, Godflesh remains his pet project, most recently releasing their ninth album Purge in 2023 and remaining an oft-unsung influence on the heavier ends of industrial music over the decades.

Anaal Nathrakh

After the likes of Napalm Death and Benediction, you'd think Birmingham might have peaked as a hotbed of extremity. Anaal Nathrakh laugh in the face of that. Drawing on everything from death and black metal to industrial, Nathrakh have consistently proven one of metal's most incendiary and unpredictable extreme forces.

Across their 11 albums to date, the band delight in swinging from blackened death metal fury (Todos Sodos Humanos) to ultra-tight industrial-flecked grind (Until The World Stops Turning) and even the occasional power metal like chorus atop blastbeats (Endarkenment). Although the band considered ceasing activity in 2022, they've thankfully continued to play intermittent shows, following an appearance at this year's Download Festival with the announcement they will appear at Damnation Festival in November. We're all the richer for it.

Alunah

Birmingham might've become a hotbed for extreme metal activity after the late 80s, but that hasn't stopped bands in the city getting back in touch with the genre's roots. Formed in 2006, Alunah have been doom metal mainstays, the sonic imprint of Tony Iommi and co. evident in just about every note the band have ever played.

With original vocalist Sophie Day the band forged a bedrock of fuzzy, downtuned doom metal that was decidedly in thrall to Sabbath, but starting with 2022's Strange Machine the band began to incorporate more psych rock elements into their sound. Vocalist Siân Greenaway departed after last year's Fever Dream to focus on glam project Bobbie Dazzle. The doom metal mainstays have continued the course however, recruiting a new singer in Daisy Savage and continuing to gig frequently.

Margarita Witch Cult

Birmingham remains a hotbed of musical activity in the 21st Century. Formed by members of Birmingham bands Table Scraps and Mutes/God Damn, Margarita Witch Cult are entirely unashamed about the fact they're inspired by Sabbath and the worlds of stoner and doom.

Formed after a tour with Monster Magnet inspired a desire to explore more stoner grooves, MWC released their self-titled debut in 2023 as a fusion of Sabbath, Motorhead and even whispers of Iron Maiden. The band's second record Strung Out In Hell is due July 18 and sees them continue to worship at the altar of the riff.

Meatdripper

Given just how much attention will be on the city of Birmingham come Saturday July 5, it makes sense the city would look to celebrate some of the up-and-coming talent within its borders. On July 2, BBC Radio WM are hosting a celebration of the genre with Midlands bands The Defects, Gans, Cherrydead and Meatdripper.

The last of these are exemplar of the talent still being produced in Brum; mixing doom, psychedelia and punk, the band have only put out two singles thus far (Spider and Homegrown) but showcase a sound that feels decidedly indebted to Sabbath and metal's history whilst pushing the genre forwards.