Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna back in the studio

Anthrax producer Jay Ruston has revealed the band’s frontman Joey Belladonna is in the studio working on an unnamed project.

Ruston has posted a picture of himself and the singer on social media, alongside the captions “Vocal time @Anthrax” and “Hmmmm, what could they be recording?”

It is not clear whether Anthrax are working on new music so soon after the release of their latest album.

Anthrax released their 11th album For All Kings in February of this year. And in a recent interview with The National Student at this month’s Bloodstock festival, Belladonna revealed he was recording “a couple of songs” once he got back to the US.

He said: “I’m going to record something when I get back – a couple of songs – but that’s right in the middle of it.

“If something needs to be done, I’ve got to get in to do it. I hate to be rushed. I wish I could have done it two months ago but now there’s a window.”

Drummer Charlie Benante caused a stir recently when he said For All Kings could be the band’s last ever album. And this week he insisted those comments had been misconstrued.

Benante said: “That was taken completely out of context. He asked me – this record, he felt, was probably the greatest record we’ve ever done. Where do you go from here?

“That led into the conversation, ‘I don’t know. Maybe this could be the last one, and I would be happy with that.’ That’s what I said.

“I think we have a lot more music in us.”

The thrash icons tour North America with Slayer and Death Angel starting on September 9.

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 11: Traverse City Streeters Ground Zero, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 16: Brooklyn St Vitus, NY

Sep 17: New London Revolution Rock Festival, CT

Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance Festival, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 23: Shreveport Riverside Warehouse, LA

Sep 24: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 25: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 29: Destin Club LA, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 01: Lousville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 04: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 06: Baton Rouge Varsity Theater, LA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 14: Idaho Falls Hitt Event Center, ID

Oct 15: Garden City Revolution Concert House, ID

Oct 16: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 21: Portland Daze Of The Dead, OR

Oct 22: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 25: Flagstaff Orpheum Theater, AZ

Oct 26: EL Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

