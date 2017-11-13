Kim Seviour premieres mesmerising Call To Action video

Kim Seviour has premiered her new video for track Call To Action exclusively with Prog.

It’s taken from the former Touchstone vocalist’s debut album Recovery Is Learning, which launched in July this year via John Mitchell and Chris Hillman’s White Star Records.

Seviour says of the track: “We’ve all experienced times when we find ourselves stuck in one metaphorical hole or another. Call To Action is about that moment when we make the decision about what we’re going to do to get us out of the aforementioned hole, especially knowing that it won’t be an easy task.

“We have the determination and ability within ourselves to create change for the better, providing we have a bit of faith and ignore all of the stuff that tells us otherwise.

“For me it was a tough experience but knowing the end goal really helped achieve making that call to action.”

Speaking about working with Seviour on her debut album, Mitchell previously said: “Kim is a genuine talent – her voice is to my mind the greatest female voice we have on the prog scene at present and to get to co-write songs that both suit her vocal stylings and enable to her to realise her artistic vision was a real privilege.”

Recovery Is Learning is now available.

