Trending
TODO alt text

Kim Seviour - Recovery Is Learning album review

Former Touchstone singer steps out on her own

By Reviews 

As is befitting her place in the UK prog scene, Londoner Kim Seviour makes her solo debut with a concept album: Recovery Is Learning deals with her ongoing struggle with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (aka ME), and as such is clearly a deeply personal piece of work.

Seviour possesses the kind of dramatic, crystal-clear voice you’d find onstage in the theatres of London’s West End, dripping with emotion and perfectly suited to the lush, tasteful rock – forged in the Porcupine Tree mould – that envelops it. The waltzing title track in particular drives the narrative along, thanks to a passionate delivery.

There’s hope at play too. ‘I’m strong now,’ she sings on closing track Morning Of The Soul, before launching into a heartfelt spoken-word poem.

Despite being the end of the record, this is the moment that feels like a starting point for Seviour, and one she can grow and experiment from now she’s laid the foundations.