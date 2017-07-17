Listen to beautiful new Kim Seviour song Recovery Is Learning

Kim Seviour has shared a stream of her new song titled Recovery Is Learning exclusively with Prog.

It’s the title track from the former Touchstone singer’s debut solo album, which will arrive on July 28 via White Star Records. Seviour launched a video for Chiasma in May this year.

Seviour tells Prog: “‘Recovery is all about learning’ is a quote taken by Clinical Psychiatrist Professor Jim Lucey, who has a strong optimism and belief of the power of recovery for sufferers of mental illness.

“I found this quote during my psychology studies and it’s stuck with me ever since. It’s helped me through my own struggles with ME, depression and anxiety and the song was written for a close friend who was being treated for anorexia at the time.

“I believe that we’ve all got the capacity to learn from our experiences and to find our core selves, and that it will always be waiting for us to return.”

Seviour co-wrote the new album with Frost* and Lonely Robot’s John Mitchell, who said it was a privilege to work with the singer.

Mitchell said: “Having discussed the idea of doing an album together for many years now, it was an absolute pleasure to finally bring Recovery Is Learning to fruition and work with one of my oldest and dearest friends.

“Kim is a genuine talent – her voice is to my mind the greatest female voice we have on the prog scene at present and to get to co-write songs that both suit her vocal stylings and enable to her to realise her artistic vision was a real privilege.”

Recovery Is Learning is available for pre-order through White Star Records, while the cover art, tracklist and a short interview with Seviour can be found below.

Kim Seviour Recovery Is Learning tracklist

Chiasma Call To Action Connect Faberge Mother Wisdom The Dive Where She Sleeps Recovery Is Learning Morning Of The Soul

Kim Seviour - Recovery Is Learning album review