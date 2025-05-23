Hard-touring, Yorkshire-born guitarist and singer Chantel McGregor returns with her first new album in a decade. The Healing, McGregor’s third full-length record, marks a number of changes – and don’t go calling her a blues-rock artist any more.

Why has it been ten years years since your last album, Lose Control?

Basically, life got in the way. My grandma became poorly and I helped to look after her. But I usually tour the whole year round and it isn’t always easy to sit down and write songs.

Some of the tracks on The Healing introduce what, from the outside at least, seems a fairly new element for you – prog rock.

Anyone that knows me is aware of how much I love Steven Wilson and Porcupine Tree. It isn’t a secret. I love the technicality of prog. Lyrically and musically its content is always interesting. I find it really, really intriguing.

And you don’t see yourself as a blues artist any more, right?

Others thought that way, but I don’t know that I ever did. My earliest gigs were in blues clubs because those were the only places that would book me for ticketed gigs, and to be fair they were lovely people. That scene really embraced me, but I never really felt I fitted into that box. My music’s biggest link with the blues is that it’s guitar based.

Do you expect some fans to be surprised by the new album? Maybe even disappointed?

Well I hope not disappointed, because it’s an album I really believe in. For me its biggest leap was the more personal style of lyrics. Previously, my songs were about telly programmes, vampires or films. Now I’m getting older it feels right to write about real-life experiences.

Chantel McGregor - Stand On My Own - Official Lyric Video [2025] - YouTube Watch On

The title track of The Healing is a good example of that.

Yeah. That’s a hugely personal one about nearly losing my mum to illness. God knows how I’m going to sing it live, but getting those thoughts out was quite cathartic.

How did you end up working with backroom team Oli Brown and Wayne Proctor of The Dead Collective, who besides assisting with production were also heavily involved in the songwriting?

We’ve all known each other for donkey’s years. I really loved what they were doing with The Dead Collective, and luckily they agreed to help out. Letting go to such a degree was a massive step for me, as I’m a massive control freak. I love to run everything, do everything, own it, too.

Why are you so determined to remain an independent artist?

It’s not that I wouldn’t be interested to offers [from record companies], but this is my baby. It’s always been my thing. Giving any of it away feels like a big deal. When you asked about why it’s been so long between albums, it’s not like I had a label beathing down my neck. I could release it when it felt right. And if I want to do a prog album I’m not being told no, it’s got to be blues.

The Healing is released on May 23, the same day as your show at London’s 100 Club.

I’ve played the 100 Club for years and I love the place. When you walk through those doors it’s almost possible to feel the history. You stand on the same stage as Paul McCartney. It feels really special.

Most of your life is spent driving up and down the motorways. When your spirit is low, what motivates you to keep going?

That’s simple – the fans. One of my biggest followers is a guy called Paul from Essex. He goes to Scotland… everywhere. When you get home at four a.m. and you’ve lived on McDonalds for three days [shrugs]. I just love making people happy. That’s why I do this.

Chanel McGregor plays the 100 Club this evening (May 23) and is then on tour. For dates and tickets, visit the Chantel McGregor website.