Kayak premiere animated video for La Peregrina

Kayak have released an animated video for their new track La Peregrina.
The full 12-minute version will appear on the band’s upcoming studio album Seventeen, which will launch on Friday (January 12) via InsideOut Music. The new video comes in at just over six minutes and gives a flavour of the album version.
The Dutch outfit revealed the track Feathers And Tar in November.
Founding member Ton Scherpenzeel says: “La Peregrina is the story about the merciless passing of time and the vanity of man, as observed by the legendary pearl that represents eternal beauty.
“It watches the rise and fall of kings and serves to enhance the status of queens who wear it, and knows all their secrets.
“An intriguing idea that inspired me to write this longest epic on the new album.”
Seventeen, which is now available for pre-order, also comes with a second disc featuring a selection of demos. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Cuneiform Records to consider future after fall in sales
- Watch Orphaned Land’s lyric video for We Do Not Resist
Kayak Seventeen tracklist
Disc 1
- Somebody
- La Peregrina
- Falling
- Feathers And Tar
- Walk Through Fire
- Ripples On The Water
- All That I Want
- X Marks The Spot
- God On Our Side
- Love, Sail Away
- Cracks
- To An End
Disc 2
- Cracks (Demo 2016)
- La Peregrina (Demo 2016)
- Falling (Demo 2016)
- Walk Through Fire (Demo 2016)
Tour Dates
|Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|013
|Tilburg, Netherlands
|Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Neushoorn
|Leeuwarden, Netherlands
|Friday, January 26, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Victorie
|Alkmaar, Netherlands
|Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 8:30PM
|De Boerderij
|Zoetermeer, Netherlands
|Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Luxor
|Arnhem, Netherlands