Kayak premiere animated video for La Peregrina

Kayak have released an animated video for their new track La Peregrina.

The full 12-minute version will appear on the band’s upcoming studio album Seventeen, which will launch on Friday (January 12) via InsideOut Music. The new video comes in at just over six minutes and gives a flavour of the album version.

The Dutch outfit revealed the track Feathers And Tar in November.

Founding member Ton Scherpenzeel says: “La Peregrina is the story about the merciless passing of time and the vanity of man, as observed by the legendary pearl that represents eternal beauty.

“It watches the rise and fall of kings and serves to enhance the status of queens who wear it, and knows all their secrets.

“An intriguing idea that inspired me to write this longest epic on the new album.”

Seventeen, which is now available for pre-order, also comes with a second disc featuring a selection of demos. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Kayak Seventeen tracklist

Disc 1

Somebody La Peregrina Falling Feathers And Tar Walk Through Fire Ripples On The Water All That I Want X Marks The Spot God On Our Side Love, Sail Away Cracks To An End

Disc 2

Cracks (Demo 2016) La Peregrina (Demo 2016) Falling (Demo 2016) Walk Through Fire (Demo 2016)

Tour Dates

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PM 013 Tilburg, Netherlands Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 8:00PM Neushoorn Leeuwarden, Netherlands Friday, January 26, 2018 at 8:00PM Victorie Alkmaar, Netherlands Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 8:30PM De Boerderij Zoetermeer, Netherlands Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:30PM Luxor Arnhem, Netherlands

