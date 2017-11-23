Kayak share their new track Feathers And Tar

Veteran Dutch prog outfit Kayak have shared a stream of their new track titled Feathers And Tar.

It’s been lifted from their upcoming album Seventeen, which will arrive on January 12 via InsideOut Music – and is their first record since 2014’s Cleopatra - The Crown Of Isis.

Keyboardist and bassist Ton Scherpenzeel says: “While being a straight-up, very rousing track musically, Feathers And Tar is a hard one to explain lyrically.

“The lyrics are basically part of a larger story that is not quite finished yet, but can stand on its own as well, metaphorically.

“I put it into a kind of Game Of Thrones like context, to point out the seemingly inevitable cycle of wars, because of greed and general human misconduct – history repeating as it were. Not a very happy tale yet a really powerful song!”

Scherpenzeel says it’s hard to believe that the band are still going strong after 45-years and adds: “We have had our share of ups and downs. Often it seemed the band would either break up for good or fade into oblivion, but we didn’t.

“So here we are, a new lineup, but as dedicated to the music as we were in the beginning. If there is a secret to Kayak’s longevity, it must be that.

“Writing this, I realise that the album title does not only mark the number of studio albums Kayak has made up until now. it also represents that exciting feeling of being 17 all over again, embarking on a musical journey, full of expectations.

“And just like in 1973, I don’t know where it will lead us, but we’re on our way. Here’s to new horizons.”

Seventeen, which is now available for pre-order, also comes with a second disc featuring a selection of demos. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Kayak Seventeen tracklist

Disc 1

Somebody La Peregrina Falling Feathers And Tar Walk Through Fire Ripples On The Water All That I Want X Marks The Spot God On Our Side Love, Sail Away Cracks To An End

Disc 2

Cracks (Demo 2016) La Peregrina (Demo 2016) Falling (Demo 2016) Walk Through Fire (Demo 2016)

