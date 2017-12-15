Katatonia to go on “short-term” hiatus in early 2018

Katatonia have announced that they’ll go on a “short-term” hiatus early next year.

The band broke the news on Facebook, reporting that they’re taking time out to “re-evaluate what the future holds.”

The full statement reads: “Following our re-scheduled dates for the Baltics and Russia in February and March, due to recent issues and injury, it will mark the end of the touring cycle for The Fall Of Hearts – and after much deliberation we have decided that we will put Katatonia on a short-term hiatus.

“We need to take some time out to re-evaluate what the future holds for the band.”

As a result, Katatonia’s planned live 2018 shows in Norway, Germany, Spain and Poland have been cancelled.

The band add: “We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Katatonia’s 10th studio album The Fall Of Hearts was released in May 2016 and was their first record to feature guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen.

