Prog metallers Baroness Added To Be Prog! Bill

US prog metallers Baroness have been added to the 2018 Be Prog! My Friend bill. They join A Perfect Circle, Pain Of Salvation, Sons Of Apollo, Gazpacho and more at the event which takes place at Poble Espanyol, Barcelona between June 29-30.

“Their latest release, Purple rises them to the top; singles like Shock Me or Chlorine & Wine are strong and full of heartbreaking beauty,” the organisers say. “All public at Be Prog! My Friend 2018 will fall in love with Baroness instantly.”

The Savannah, Georgia band have received much acclaim for a string of colour-themed albums with striking artwork; Red Album (2007), Blue Records (2009), Yellow & Green (2012) and Purple (2015), all moving them further away from their punk/metal roots to a more progressive sound.

In 2012 the band suffered a serious road accident near Bath in England whilst on tour, the aftermath of which saw several line-up changes.

Tickets for Be Prog! My Friend are €130 and are available from the event website.