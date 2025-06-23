"A limited series of very special one-night-only evenings at a curated selection of North America’s most historic theaters." Queens of the Stone Age announce The Catacombs Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced a set of intimate shows in North America.

In a not-at-all-pretentious statement sharing the news, Josh Homme's band describe The Catacombs Tour as "A limited series of very special one-night-only evenings at a curated selection of North America’s most historic theaters.

"Comprised of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion and enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour."

The title of a tour is a reference to the band's recent film, and soundtrack, Alive In The Catacombs, documenting their July 2024 performance in the world-famous Catacombs of Paris, the final resting place for millions of French citizens, interred in the 1700s.

Queens Of The Stone Age The Catacombs Tour

Oct 02. Chicago Theatre, IL

Oct 03: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre, MI

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Oc. 07: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Oct 08: Boston Wang Theatre - Boch Center, MA

Oct 10: New York Beacon Theatre, NY



Nov 08: Santa Barbara Arlington Theatre, CA

Nov 10: San Francisco Davies Symphony Hall, CA

Nov 11: Los Angeles Dolby Theater, CA

Nov 19: Austin Bass Concert Hall, TX

Nov 21: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA



Tickets for the tour go on sale at qotsa.com from 10am local time on June 27.

The band will travel to Europe to play shows in July and August, which will include an August 20 Dublin gig at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, and a headline performance at the Rock N Roll Circus at Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl on August 27.