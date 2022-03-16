Karnataka announce new live dates

UK prog rockers Karnataka have announced their A New Day Rising tour which includes a headline slot at this year's Prog For Peart event in Abingdon in July and also features appearances at Winter's End, HRH Prog and A New Day festivals.
"We’re very excited to announce our New Dawn Rising Tour 2022," the band say. "After the disappointment of postponing previous dates due to the lockdown restrictions it’s great to be finally looking forward to performing live again."
For many fan these dates will be he first chance to see the current line-up of the band, who alongside founding member Ian Jones now feature vocalist Sertari, keyboard player Gonzalo Carerra and drummer Chris Allen and guest guitarist Luke Machine.
Karnataka are still working on the follow-up to 2015's Secrets Of Angels.
Karnataka's. A New Dawn Rising Tour:
Mar 27: Southampton The 1865
Apr 3: Sheffield HRH Prog
Apr 8: Tavistock The Wharf
Apr 10: Chesptow Winter's End Festival
Apr 22: Swansea Pontardawe Arts Centre
Apr 30: Wavendon The Stables
May 7: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre
May 24: Bilston The Robin
May 27: Bury The Met
Jun 12: London Islington O2 Academy
Jul 1: Abingdon Prog For Peart
Aug 20: Kent A New Day Festival
Oct 2: Oundle Soundle Weekend
All tickets purchased for the original 2020/2021 dates will be valid for the rearranged dates. Please contact the venues for further details.