Karnataka announce new live dates

UK prog rockers Karnataka have announced their A New Day Rising tour which includes a headline slot at this year's Prog For Peart event in Abingdon in July and also features appearances at Winter's End, HRH Prog and A New Day festivals.

"We’re very excited to announce our New Dawn Rising Tour 2022," the band say. "After the disappointment of postponing previous dates due to the lockdown restrictions it’s great to be finally looking forward to performing live again."

For many fan these dates will be he first chance to see the current line-up of the band, who alongside founding member Ian Jones now feature vocalist Sertari, keyboard player Gonzalo Carerra and drummer Chris Allen and guest guitarist Luke Machine.

Karnataka are still working on the follow-up to 2015's Secrets Of Angels.

Karnataka's. A New Dawn Rising Tour:

Mar 27: Southampton The 1865

Apr 3: Sheffield HRH Prog

Apr 8: Tavistock The Wharf

Apr 10: Chesptow Winter's End Festival

Apr 22: Swansea Pontardawe Arts Centre

Apr 30: Wavendon The Stables

May 7: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre

May 24: Bilston The Robin

May 27: Bury The Met

Jun 12: London Islington O2 Academy

Jul 1: Abingdon Prog For Peart

Aug 20: Kent A New Day Festival

Oct 2: Oundle Soundle Weekend

All tickets purchased for the original 2020/2021 dates will be valid for the rearranged dates. Please contact the venues for further details.

Get tickets.