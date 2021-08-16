Arthur Brown and Martin Barre to headline A New Day Festival in August 2021

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown will be headlining the main stage on Saturday at 2021's A New Day Festival. The event, which runs between August 20-22 at Mt Ephraim Gardens in Faversham, Kent, will also see Martin Barre reuniting with fellow former Jethro Tull members Clive Bunker and Dee Palmer on the Friday night. They'll be performing the whole of Aqualung in its entirety alongside other classic Tull music.

Joining them will be Mostly Autumn, Ozric Tentacles Electronic, Soft Machine, Osibia, The Enid, Solstice, Flutatious, The Paradox Twin, Kindred Spirit, and more.

It's the first time that the festival has been held since 2019 and organisers say this year's event will run at 50 per cent capacity for the audience's comfort and safety.

You can still buy day and weekend tickets for A New Day Festival. Check out the running order below.

Meanwhile, Arthur Brown and Soft Machine will also be joining Hawkwind at Hawkfest 2021 between August 27-29. The three-day event will take place near Axminster in East Devon.