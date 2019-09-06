Winter's End announce day splits for 2020

Winter's End Festival have announced day splits for next year's event.
Winter's End 2020 takes place at Chepstow Drill Hall between April 23-26 and is headlined by Pendragon, Mostly Autumn and Germany's Subsignal. Also on the bill are Solstice, Midas Fall, Hayley Griffiths, Last Flight To Pluto, Emperor Norton, John Hackett Band and more.
“We are exceptionally proud of this line up, which we feel is the best accumulation of British bands at a Prog festival for some years - not forgetting the superb Subsignal from Germany, of course," says organiser Huw Lloyd-Jones.
The day splits are as follows:
FRIDAY
Subsignal
Red Bazar
SATURDAY
Pendragon
Hayley Griffiths
Also Eden
Midas Fall
Last Flight To Pluto
SUNDAY
Mostly Autumn
Solstice
John Hackett Band
League Of Lights
Emperor Norton
Tickets are priced at: Friday - £20. Saturday/Sunday joint tickets - £80. Saturday/Sunday single tickets - £42. Sponsor three-day ticket - £110. Standard three-day ticket - £95.