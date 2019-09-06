Winter's End announce day splits for 2020

Winter's End Festival have announced day splits for next year's event.

Winter's End 2020 takes place at Chepstow Drill Hall between April 23-26 and is headlined by Pendragon, Mostly Autumn and Germany's Subsignal. Also on the bill are Solstice, Midas Fall, Hayley Griffiths, Last Flight To Pluto, Emperor Norton, John Hackett Band and more.

“We are exceptionally proud of this line up, which we feel is the best accumulation of British bands at a Prog festival for some years - not forgetting the superb Subsignal from Germany, of course," says organiser Huw Lloyd-Jones.

The day splits are as follows:

FRIDAY

Subsignal

Red Bazar

SATURDAY

Pendragon

Hayley Griffiths

Also Eden

Midas Fall

Last Flight To Pluto

SUNDAY

Mostly Autumn

Solstice

John Hackett Band

League Of Lights

Emperor Norton

Tickets are priced at: Friday - £20. Saturday/Sunday joint tickets - £80. Saturday/Sunday single tickets - £42. Sponsor three-day ticket - £110. Standard three-day ticket - £95.

Tickets are available here.