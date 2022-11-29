Jonathan Hulten shares atmospheric video for The Call To Adventure

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hulten will release the multimedia The Forest Sessions in December

Jonathan Hulten
Tribulation guitarist  Jonathan Hulten has shared an atmospheric new video for Call To Adventure, which you can watch below.

Originally taken from Hulten's debut solo album Chants From Another Place, this new version is taken from his upcoming release The Forest Sessions - an aural and visual concept collection of reimagined songs from Chants From Another Place - which will be released through Kscope on December 16.

"It was the second to last video to be filmed in the 24 hours long filming session," Hulten recalls of the video. "It was 11am and we had been up all night. At this point we were all feeling fatigued due to the sleep deprivation and the intense focus, but everyone enduringly strove onwards. The location was an old mine. We arrived, lit the torches, set up the lights and started filming pretty much immediately. All ideas and scenes were improvised on the spot which gave the session a really creative and adventurous touch. It all happened so fast and felt like a waking dream, it was a surreal experience."

The Forest Sessions is a collection of experimental versions of songs taken from both Chants From Another Place and his earlier EP The Dark Night of the Soul, but it is also a short film composed of music videos and interludes with animated illustrations and poems. 

The Forest Sessions is being released as a 2 disc – CD & DVD edition with the DVD featuring the collection of music videos that spontaneously evolved into the album as well as clips from Roadburn Redux Festival. The audio will also be released on LP and digitally. 

Pre-order The Forest Sessions.

Jonathan Hulten

