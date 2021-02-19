Jonathan Hulten releases haunting new video for Wasteland

Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hulten has released a new alternative version of Wasteland, originally a single taken from his debut solo album Chants From Another Place which was released last year by Kscope. You can view the new atmospheric new video, filmed in a dark forest, below.

”This is Wasteland in a more minimalistic form," he explains. "The piano is switched for an organ and the vocal harmonies have left the picture. Being stripped of its elements the song is brought closer to its emotional core.

"The video is filmed in the woods at night and really was an experiment, the carrying through of a dreamy vision. We were not sure we would be able to pull it off due to the practical difficulties; the old organ had to be transported on a slightly too small boat along a river and then be carried up between the trees to the planned location. But it was a fun struggle, realising crazy ideas is a reward in and of itself.

"This video is also the first piece in a bigger puzzle that gradually will come together in due time. Exactly what it will be remains to be seen…”

The Swedish musician's solo work is vastly different from the gothic infused rock of Tribulation and has attracted comparison's to Bert Jansch, John Martyn, Nick Drake, Fleet Foxes and Hexvessel with his solo work.

You can watch the original video for Wasteland here.

