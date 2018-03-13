John Hackett Band announce UK tour dates

The John Hackett Band have announced a UK tour.
The run of dates have been lined up in support of their latest album We Are Not Alone, which arrived last year via Esoteric Records.
The first show will take place at Greystones in Sheffield on May 5, with the final concert planned for the Boston Music Rooms in London on December 9.
A statement on the 2017 release reads: “With a heady and eclectic mix of rock-solid songwriting, swirling mellotron and at times, free improvisation, the virtuosic flute and guitar performances shine through the memorable compositions.”
John’s brother Steve Hackett appeared on album track Never Gonna Make A Dime playing harmonica. Watch the black and white studio video below.
John Hackett Band UK tour dates
May 05: Sheffield Greystones
May 19: Darlington The Forum
Jun 02: Maltby Classic Rock Society
Jul 13: Brighton Green Door Store
Jul 14: East Molesey Methodist Church
Jul 15: London Water Rats
Aug 31: Newcastle Cluny 2
Sep 01: Kinross Backstage At The Green
Sep 08: Colchester Arts Centre
Sep 29: Garway Village Hall
Sep 30: Cardiff Acapela
Oct 13: Leeds Seven Arts
Dec 01: Leicester DanFest At The Musician
Dec 09: London Boston Music Rooms