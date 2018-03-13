Watch Circuline perform Stereotypes live

Circuline have released a live video for their track Stereotypes exclusively with Prog.

The footage has been taken from the band’s upcoming CD, DVD and Blu-ray CircuLive: Majestik which will arrive on May 18.

It was recorded during the US outfit’s appearance at RoSFest at the Majestic Theatre, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on May 6, 2016.

Keyboardist Andrew Colyer tells Prog: “Circuline loved performing at the 13th International Rites of Spring Festival (RoSfest). George Roldan and his entire staff were so generous and easy to work with, and the venue is fabulous.

“In addition, it was honour to be sharing the bill with Spock’s Beard, the Strawbs, Comedy Of Errors, The Fringe, Dave Kerzner, and Bent Knee!”

He adds: “Darin Brannon, Bill Shannon, and I wrote this song for the first Circuline album, Return. We worked hard crafting the opening riffs, then worked our way through the song with the chord changes, instrumental and vocal sections, along with Darin’s grooves.

“I programmed custom keyboard patches, as I always do, to give the song it’s own unique sonic palette. Randy McStine gave us great lyrics and melody lines, then Natalie Brown, Billy Spillane, and I worked out all the harmony parts.

“We purposely made the song structure a bit unconventional, because you know, it’s prog, and there are no rules, right?”

CircuLive: Majestik is now available for pre-order through the band’s PledgeMusic page.

Find further details below.

Circuline CircuLive: Majestik tracklist

New Day (Bonus Track on DVD/Blu-Ray only) Who I Am Return Forbidden Planet Hollow Stereotypes Inception America The Beautiful Nautilus One Wish Summit Stay Silence Revealed

