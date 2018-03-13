King Crimson announce new live album

King Crimson have announced that they’ll release a new live album next month.
It’s titled Live In Vienna 2016 and will arrive on April 6 on 3CD.
It was recorded in the Austrian capital on December 1, 2016, and has been mixed from the original multi-track tapes.
Discs one and two feature the complete first and second sets, while the third disc includes the encores plus the long-awaited live recorded debut of Fracture by the 2016 lineup.
The third disc also features a series of soundscapes which have been edited into newly sequenced pieces. They’ve been taken from the intro music which was improvised each night of the tour
Live In Vienna 2016 will be presented in fold-out package containing a 16-page booked featuring tour photos and liner notes by David Singleton.
Find the cover art and tracklist below.
King Crimson Live In Vienna 2016 tracklist
Disc One - First Set: Vienna, 2016
- Walk On: Soundscapes: Monk Morph Music Of The Chamber
- Hell Hounds of Krim
- Pictures of a City
- Dawn Song
- Suitable Grounds for The Blues
- VROOOM
- The Construkction of Light
- The Court of the Crimson King
- The Letters
- Sailors’ Tale
- Interlude
- Radical Action II
- Level Five
Disc Two - Second Set: Vienna, 2016
- Fairy Dust Of The Drumsons
- Peace: An End
- Cirkus
- Indiscipline
- Epitaph
- Easy Money
- Devil Dogs of Tessellation Row
- Red
- Meltdown
- Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part Two
- Starless
Disc Three: Encores and Expansions
- Heroes
- Fracture
- 21st Century Schizoid Man
- Schoenberg Softened His Hat
- Ahriman’s Ceaseless Corruptions
- Spenta’s Counter Claim