King Crimson announce new live album

King Crimson have announced that they’ll release a new live album next month.

It’s titled Live In Vienna 2016 and will arrive on April 6 on 3CD.

It was recorded in the Austrian capital on December 1, 2016, and has been mixed from the original multi-track tapes.

Discs one and two feature the complete first and second sets, while the third disc includes the encores plus the long-awaited live recorded debut of Fracture by the 2016 lineup.

The third disc also features a series of soundscapes which have been edited into newly sequenced pieces. They’ve been taken from the intro music which was improvised each night of the tour

Live In Vienna 2016 will be presented in fold-out package containing a 16-page booked featuring tour photos and liner notes by David Singleton.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

King Crimson Live In Vienna 2016 tracklist

Disc One - First Set: Vienna, 2016

Walk On: Soundscapes: Monk Morph Music Of The Chamber Hell Hounds of Krim Pictures of a City Dawn Song Suitable Grounds for The Blues VROOOM The Construkction of Light The Court of the Crimson King The Letters Sailors’ Tale Interlude Radical Action II Level Five

Disc Two - Second Set: Vienna, 2016

Fairy Dust Of The Drumsons Peace: An End Cirkus Indiscipline Epitaph Easy Money Devil Dogs of Tessellation Row Red Meltdown Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part Two Starless

Disc Three: Encores and Expansions

Heroes Fracture 21st Century Schizoid Man Schoenberg Softened His Hat Ahriman’s Ceaseless Corruptions Spenta’s Counter Claim

King Crimson - Live In Chicago, June 28th 2017 album review