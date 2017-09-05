John Hackett Band - We Are Not Alone album review

With a surname like his, it was no wonder John Hackett took a while to emerge from under the shadow of his older brother. The flute maestro and accomplished guitarist spent many years as a successful session man and a regular guest on his brother’s solo albums, often collaborating with other acolytes of Hackett Sr. However, it wasn’t until 2005, at the age of 50, that John Hackett released his first solo album proper. But the band he’s put together over the past couple of years, featuring classical guitar specialist Nick Fletcher and a rhythm section of Jeremy Richardson and Duncan Parsons suggests his midlife creative renaissance has gathered pace since then. As on John Hackett’s 2015 solo album, Another Life, the main man’s flute, perhaps surprisingly, is quite a low-profile element of his sound, with soaring, jazz-inflected guitar licks taking centre stage on Perfect Day and Castles. But when that flute does come to the fore, it really stamps a strong identity on the central riff of Take Control, and adds an intoxicating atmosphere to Winds Of Change. And big brother Steve? His sole contribution is some harmonica work on Never Gonna Make A Dime. The family name is being well-served regardless.