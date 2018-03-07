The Prog Magazine Podcast Is Here!

Prog Magazine launches its brand new podcast this morning, or the Progcast as we’re referring to it, which you can now download and listen to via iTunes or directly online.

In the first episode, Editor Jerry Ewing, Deputy Editor Hannah May Kilroy, Art Editor Russell Fairbrother and Lives Reviews Editor Malcolm Dome chat about current cover stars Jethro Tull, the late Ray Thomas of The Moody Blues, the UK prog festival scene as well as answering your questions and a load of other prog-related material as well.

We’ll be coming at you every fortnight, and you can find the new Progcast on iTunes, where it’s available as a free download (don’t forget to click the Subscribe button, which will then download every new episode as and when they become available!)

You can also subscribe via the Podcasts App on any iOS smartphone or tablet, (just search for “Prog Magazine Podcast”) or via any other other Podcast Manager on iOS or Android. If you want to add the podcast feed to your Podcast Manager manually, the URL is http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheProgMagazinePodcast

You can also listen online right here, right now, for free. Get involved now. And don’t forget to rate us and leave a review if you like what we’re hearing. Let’s get the Prog Magazine climbing up those podcast charts…