Joanne Shaw Taylor in Wild documentary

Joanne Shaw Taylor has released a documentary showing the making of her fifth album Wild.

Wild is set for release on September 30 via her Axehouse Music label and is available for pre-order now.

In the documentary, which can be viewed below, Shaw explains how she fell in love with the blues and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of Wild.

She says: “My main objective for this was just to get as many good songs as possible and just to have something to sing about, which is more important for me. What happened since the previous album, what do I have to sing about, what relationships do I wanna moan about.”

Wild producer Kevin Shirley adds: “Joanne has all the right things. She has the work ethic and she has the trust factor that is important to me.

“She let me mould her songs and guide her in the direction of these songs and that’s very appealing for me, to be creative with someone.

“The sound of this record is blues-based, but it’s challenging in many different ways.”

Taylor is on the road with Joe Bonamassa on his Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour.

She has also just announced a UK headline tour for January of next year.

Jan 19: Gateshead Sage

Jan 20: Glasgow ABC

Jan 21: Manchester A2

Jan 26: Sheffield City Hall

Jan 27: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Jan 28: Birmingham Town Hall

Joanne Shaw Taylor Wild tracklist

Dyin’ To Know Ready To Roll Get You Back No Reason To Stay Wild Is The Wind Wanna Be My Lover I’m In Chains I Wish I Could Wish You Back My Heart’s Got A Mind Of Its Own Nothin’ To Lose Summertime

Jul 07: London Greenwich Music Time festival, UK (with Joe Bonamassa)

Jul 08: Newark Castle, UK (with Joe Bonamassa)

Jul 12: Luxembourg Abbey Neumunster, Luxembourg (with Joe Bonamassa)

Jul 15: Saint Julien En Genevois Stade Des Burgondes, France

Jul 31: Newport Opinion Brewing Company, MN

Aug 09: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 10: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 12: Salisbury Beach The Blue Ocean, MA (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 13: Shirley Bull Run Restaurant, MA (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 14: Woonsocket Chan’s, RI

Aug 15: Buffalo Iron Works, NY (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 16: Syracuse The Lost Horizon, NY (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 18: Sellersville Theater 1894, PA (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 19: Jeannette Gators Lounge, PA (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 20: Lakewood The Foundry, OH

Aug 21: Dearborn Heights Token Lounge, MI (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 22: BattleCreek Music Factory, MI (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 24: Whitesburg Appalshop Theatre, KY (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 25: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 27: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 31: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Sep 02: Las Vegas Count’s Vam’d, NV (with Glenn Hughes)

Sep 03: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA (with Glenn Hughes)

Oct 14: Tavistock Wharf, UK

Oct 15: Cardiff Globe, UK

Oct 16: Bristol Fleece, UK

Oct 17: Worcester Huntingdon Hall, UK

Oct 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 21: Chester The Live Rooms, UK

Oct 22: Southport The Atkinson, UK

Oct 23: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn, UK

Oct 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Oct 27: Stockton On Tees ARC, UK

Oct 28: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall, UK

Oct 29: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree, UK

Oct 31: Bury The Met, UK

Nov 02: Southampton The Brook, UK

Nov 03: Brighton Komedia, UK

Nov 05: Bury St Edmunds The Apex, UK

Nov 30: Hamburg Downtown Bluesclub, Germany

Dec 01: Dortmund Piano, Germany

Dec 02: Esslingen Kulturzentrum, Germany

Dec 03: Cologne Yard Club, Germany

Dec 06: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Dec 07: Bremen Meisenfrei, Germany

Dec 09: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany

Dec 10: Joldelund Guitar Heroes Festival, Germany

Dec 10: Munich Ampere, Germany

Dec 13: Amsterdam Paradiso Kleine, Netherlands

Dec 14: Arnhem Luxorlive, Netherlands

Dec 15: Deventer Burgerweeshuis, Netherlands

Dec 16: Drachten Iduna, Netherlands

Dec 17: Dordrecht Poppodium Bibelot, Netherlands

Dec 18: Venlo Poppodium Grenswerk, Netherlands