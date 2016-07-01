Joe Bonamassa forced to move Preston gig indoors due to torrential rain

Joe Bonamassa’s scheduled gig at Preston Hogton Tower this weekend has switched venue at the last minute due to torrential rain.

The blues star was set to open his Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour at the outdoor Hogton Tower venue on Saturday (July 2), but extreme weather has forced organisers to move it to the nearby Preston Guild Hall.

All tickets remain valid and doors at the Guild Hall open at 6pm, with support act Joanne Shaw Taylor set to take the stage at 6.45pm.

Bonamassa’s performance will get underway at 8pm.

He describes the tour as a “homage to the music of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page,” adding: “If it wasn’t for certain British musicians, the blues may never have exploded into rock music as we know it today – and indeed, may have passed into history.”

Joe Bonamassa Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour

Jul 02: Preston Guild Hall (new venue)

Jul 03: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Jul 05: Bristol Colston Hall

Jul 07: London Greenwich Music Time Festival

Jul 08: Nottinghamshire Newark Castle

