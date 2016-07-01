Gary Hoey streams Boxcar Blues from 20th album Dust & Bones

Gary Hoey is premiering his track Boxcar Blues with The Blues.

It’s taken from the bluesman’s upcoming 20th album Dust & Bones, due for release on July 29 via Mascot Label Group.

He previously streamed the album’s title track.

The record has attracted the praise of guitar icon Joe Satriani, who tells TeamRock: “It’s great to hear Gary sing and play the blues with his trademark intensity, feel and authenticity.

“And the guitar tones. Dust & Bones is a great sounding blues rock album that’s both vintage and modern at the same time.”

Hoey says the album is inspired by artists including Johnny Winter, Led Zeppelin, Robert Johnson and Robin Trower. Lita Ford makes a guest appearance on duet, Coming Home. The album can be pre-ordered now on various formats.

Hoey has a number of tour dates scheduled throughout the summer.

Gary Hoey Dust & Bones tracklist

Boxcar Blues Who’s Your Daddy Born To Love You Dust & Bones Steamroller (tribute to Johnny Winter) Coming Home (featuring Lita Ford) Ghost Of Yesterday This Time Tomorrow Back Up Against The Wall Blind Faith Soul Surfer

Jul 01: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

Jul 22: Auburn Hills Callahan’s Music Hall, MI

Jul 23: Saint Charles Arcade Theatre, IL

Jul 24: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Aug 19: New Hope Havana, PA

Aug 20: Teaneck Mexicali Live, NJ

Aug 21: Westford Blues N Brews Festival, MA

