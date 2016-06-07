Joanne Shaw Taylor is next blues superstar, says producer Kevin Shirley

Big-name producer Kevin Shirley says Joanne Shaw Taylor’s upcoming album is so good that he’ll refund buyers’ money if it doesn’t impress them.

The Black Country Communion mastermind is well-known for his output with Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart, The Black Crowes and many others.

Taylor’s fifth album Wild is set for release on September 30 via her Axehouse Music label. It’s available for pre-order now.

Shirley says via his Caveman Facebook page: “Ladies and gents, here is your next blues superstar – Joanne Shaw Taylor. We finished her album in Nashville, and it’s brilliant!

“Killer singer, awesome guitarist. She’s going it alone as an independent, and if you’re not blown away, I’ll give you your money back!”

Introducing the album in a short video, Taylor says: “I had a blast doing it and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Wild follows the launch of The Dirty Truth in 2014. She tours the UK in October.

Joanne Shaw Taylor: Wild tracklist

Dyin’ To Know

Ready To Roll

Get You Back

No Reason To Stay

Wild Is The Wind

Wanna Be My Lover

I’m In Chains

I Wish I Could Wish You Back

My Heart’s Got A Mind Of Its Own

Nothin’ To Lose

Summertime

Jun 09: Isle Of Wight Seaclose Park, UK

Jun 25: Rapperswil Jona Blues N Jazz Festival, Switzerland

Jun 26: Glastonbury festival, UK

Jul 02: Preston Hoghton Tower, UK (with Joe Bonamassa)

Jul 07: London Greenwich Music Time festival, UK (with Joe Bonamassa)

Jul 08: Newark Castle, UK (with Joe Bonamassa)

Jul 12: Luxembourg Abbey Neumunster, Luxembourg (with Joe Bonamassa)

Jul 15: Saint Julien En Genevois Stade Des Burgondes, France

Jul 31: Newport Opinion Brewing Company, MN

Aug 09: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 10: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 12: Salisbury Beach The Blue Ocean, MA (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 13: Shirley Bull Run Restaurant, MA (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 14: Woonsocket Chan’s, RI

Aug 15: Buffalo Iron Works, NY (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 16: Syracuse The Lost Horizon, NY (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 18: Sellersville Theater 1894, PA (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 19: Jeannette Gators Lounge, PA (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 20: Lakewood The Foundry, OH

Aug 21: Dearborn Heights Token Lounge, MI (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 22: BattleCreek Music Factory, MI (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 24: Whitesburg Appalshop Theatre, KY (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 25: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 27: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 31: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Sep 02: Las Vegas Count’s Vam’d, NV (with Glenn Hughes)

Sep 03: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA (with Glenn Hughes)

Oct 14: Tavistock Wharf, UK

Oct 15: Cardiff Globe, UK

Oct 16: Bristol Fleece, UK

Oct 17: Worcester Huntingdon Hall, UK

Oct 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 21: Chester The Live Rooms, UK

Oct 22: Southport The Atkinson, UK

Oct 23: Shewsbury Theatre Severn, UK

Oct 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Oct 27: Stockton On Tees ARC, UK

Oct 28: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall, UK

Oct 29: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree, UK

Oct 31: Bury The Met, UK

Nov 02: Southampton The Brook, UK

Nov 03: Brighton Komedia, UK

Nov 05: Bury St Edmunds The Apex, UK

Nov 30: Hamburg Downtown Bluesclub, Germany

Dec 01: Dortmund Piano, Germany

Dec 02: Esslingen Kulturzentrum, Germany

Dec 03: Cologne Yard Club, Germany

Dec 06: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Dec 07: Bremen Meisenfrei, Germany

Dec 09: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany

Dec 10: Joldelund Guitar Heroes Festival, Germany

Dec 10: Munich Ampere, Germany

Dec 13: Amsterdam Paradiso Kleine, Netherlands

Dec 14: Arnhem Luxorlive, Netherlands

Dec 15: Deventer Burgerweeshuis, Netherlands

Dec 16: Drachten Iduna, Netherlands

Dec 17: Dordrecht Poppodium Bibelot, Netherlands

Dec 18: Venlo Poppodium Grenswerk, Netherlands

