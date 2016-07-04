Allman Brothers Band offshoot Les Brers to tour US

Les Brers, made up of former members of The Allman Brothers Band, have confirmed a short US tour starting in August.

They formed after Gregg Allman split his outfit at the end of 2014. The lineup features drummers Butch Trucks and Jaimoe, bassist Oteil Burbridge, percussionist Marc Quinones, guitarists Jack Pearson and Pat Bergeson, keyboardist Bruce Katz and singer Lamar Williams Jr – son of the former bassist of the same name.

The band describe their set as consisting of “your favourite ABB tunes, along with some cool surprises.”

Co-founding drummer Trucks said last year that he’d adopted a never-say-never attitude to an Allmans reunion, adding: “I think we’ll probably do something. Whether it’s short or long depends on a lot.”

And he insisted he’d keep playing for as long as he felt a vibe: “If it’s not there, then I’m quitting – and as long as it’s there, I can’t quit.”

Les Brers US tour

Aug 11: Scranton Peach Music Festival, PA

Sep 07: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Sep 08: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Sep 09: Boston House Of Blues, MA

