Order your exclusive Slaughter To Prevail, Jinjer, Electric Callboy, Bloodywood and Bambie Thug bundles, featuring limited edition t-shirts, longsleeves and spellbooks

Metal Hammer has teamed up with the New Heavy Class Of 2025 - Jinjer, Electric Callboy, Slaughter To Prevail, Bambie Thug and Bloodywood - for these special bundles featuring exclusive merch

Metal Hammer New Heavy bundles
(Image credit: Future)

This month, Metal Hammer officially launched the New Heavy Class Of 2025, celebrating the most exciting rising bands in metal right now. You can pick up one of five separate covers of our latest issue - Bambie Thug, Bloodywood, Electric Callboy, Slaughter To Prevail and Jinjer - either in stores across the UK or from the Magazines Direct store online.

Now, Metal Hammer is proud to team up with all five bands for a series of exclusive bundles, featuring alternate cover versions of our new issue and limited edition merchandise that you won't find anywhere else.

Our Metal Hammer x Jinjer bundle includes an exclusive Duél t-shirt to celebrate the Ukrainian metallers' latest, heavy-as-hell album of the same name. Order your Jinjer bundle here.

Jinjer bundle

(Image credit: Future)

Our Bambie Thug x Metal Hammer bundle includes an exclusive t-shirt and limited edition Bambie Thug spellbook - perfect for conjuring against anyone that's wronged you (or that you just consider an absolute bell end). Order your Bambie Thug bundle here.

Bambie Thug bundle

(Image credit: Future)

Our Slaughter To Prevail x Metal Hammer bundle includes an exclusive t-shirt with an unbelievably cool looking bear on it. STP have a thing about bears. The new album is even going to be titled Grizzly. You'll understand when you read the feature. Order your Slaughter To Prevail bundle here.

Slaughrer to Prevail bundle

(Image credit: Future)

Our Electric Callboy x Metal Hammer bundle features an exclusive long sleeve design. EC might be one of metal's proudly silliest bands, but there's nothing silly about this - it looks lovely. And metal as hell. Order your Electric Callboy bundle here.

Electric Callboy bundle

(Image credit: Future)

Our Bloodywood x Metal Hammer bundle celebrates the Indian nu metallers' imminent new album Nu Delhi with an exclusive t-shirt design featuring a big, fuck-off elephant. What else needs to be said? Order your Bloodywood bundle here.

Bloodywood bundle

(Image credit: Future)

Check out the official Metal Hammer store for more exclusive bundles, collabs and merch designs

