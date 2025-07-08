Metal Hammer Italy launches first issue with Iron Maiden on the cover

Metal Hammer Italy has launched with a debut issue celebrating half a century of Iron Maiden.

Available as of June 27 both in leading retailers and online, the magazine – published by Italian powerhouse Sprea Editori – uses exclusive interviews to tell the 50-year story of one of metal’s most legendary bands as they tour the world with their Run For Your Lives show.

Plus, the new issue comes with an interview with Sharon Osbourne, talking all about her husband Ozzy’s retirement show Back To The Beginning and the end of the original incarnation of Black Sabbath.

Skin, the iconic singer of UK rockers Skunk Anansie, dishes all about her experiences with superstars as vaunted as Motörhead’s Kemmy, David Bowie and Rammstein. Ghost architect Tobias Forge spills the beans about the band’s ‘new’ frontman Papa V Perpetua, who arrived ahead of lauded new album Skeletá earlier this year, and the magazine charts the meteoric rise of UK metal breakout stars Sleep Token.

Also appearing throughout the pages are Machine Head, Cradle Of Filth, Within Temptation, Knocked Loose, Sabaton, Svalbard and many more!

You can find your copy in the Sprea webstore now, available for only €9.90 physically and €4.90 digitally. You can also start a subscription so that you never miss a single issue.

(Image credit: Sprea)