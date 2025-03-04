The new issue of Metal Hammer features FIVE cover to choose from: Electric Callboy, Jinjer, Slaughter To Prevail, Bambie Thug and Bloodywood!

By
( )
published

Meet your New Heavy cover stars for 2025

Electric Callboy, Jinjer, Slaughter To Prevail, Bambie Thug and Bloodywood in 2025
(Image credit: Future)

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we choose five rising artists and put them on the cover. This year, your New Heavy cover stars are: Electric Callboy, Jinjer, Slaughter To Prevail, Bambie Thug and Bloodywood!

Despite forming in 2010, German electronicore crew Electric Callboy went viral in the pandemic with their silly videos – the one for recent single Elevator Operator features a mermaid in a magic lift.

“People finally saw that even if it’s funny music, it’s well made, that we invested time and passion in it,” explains founding member and co-vocalist Kevin Ratajczak.

Jinjer have spawned YouTube reaction videos thanks to Tatiana Shmayluk’s incredible voice. As the Ukrainians release their stunning new album, Duél, she remembers developing her style by listening to Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and other male screamers.

“I wanted to be as good as them, so you even cannot tell that it’s a girl singing,” she says today.

Slaughter To Prevail are taking over the deathcore scene, with new album Grizzly on the horizon. And frontman Alex Terrible has even wrestled a Russian brown bear called Tom…

“It sort of became our Eddie from Iron Maiden pretty naturally,” he says.

After appearing on Eurovision, Ireland’s Bambie Thug is on a mission to bring their “ouija-pop” to the world.

“When I first started writing, I was writing these cheesy love songs,” they confess. “I was obsessed with Barbie movies and fairy tales growing up. But I moved on from that. Thank God for the darkness!”

Meanwhile, Bloodywood are bringing Indian metal to the world with their new album, Nu Delhi.

“We want to get as far as possible and get as many people who are like-minded together, have a great time musically, but also create a community that can actually have an impact on the world,” says rapper Raoul Kerr.

Cover stars aside, in honour of Iron Maiden’s 50th birthday, we remember their 50 greatest moments! From the birth of Eddie to sword fights and… nuns? It’s all here.

Elsewhere, we celebrate the life of late Amen frontman Casey Chaos, get some Life Lessons from Sabaton’s Joakim Broden, and meet Venamoris – the dark project from Dave and Paula Lombardo.

All this, along with Saxon, Sicksense, Heriot, Spiritbox, Architects, Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door!

Metal Hammer 398 Electric Callboy cover

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 398 Jinjer cover

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 398 Slaughter To Prevail cover

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 398 Bambie Thug cover

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 398 Bloodywood cover

(Image credit: Future)
Eleanor Goodman
Eleanor Goodman
Editor, Metal Hammer

Eleanor was promoted to the role of Editor at Metal Hammer magazine after over seven years with the company, having previously served as Deputy Editor and Features Editor. Prior to joining Metal Hammer, El spent three years as Production Editor at Kerrang! and four years as Production Editor and Deputy Editor at Bizarre. She has also written for the likes of Classic Rock, Prog, Rock Sound and Visit London amongst others, and was a regular presenter on the Metal Hammer Podcast. 

