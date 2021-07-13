Jethro Tull to release new album The Zealot Gene in early 2022

Prog legends Jethro Tull have announced that they will release a brand new album, The Zealot Gene, in early 2022. The band have signed a brand new record deal with InsideOut Music/Sony Music.

“After 54 years in the world of music recording, it is with great pleasure that I now sign Jethro Tull to a record company which reminds me, in many ways, of the old Chrysalis label - both as an independent and in its later years in partnership with EMI," says Tull mainman Ian Anderson. "Here are real music guys with a passion for the best and most creative in rock music. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship and more releases to come.”

InsideOutMusic Label Manager Thomas Waber adds, "Adding Jethro Tull to the roster is an incredible honour for us. The band are true innovators of the genre and we are looking forward to working with them on their new album. We are sure their countless fans will be as excited about it as we are!"

The current line-up of Tull featues, alongside Anderson, Joe Parrish-James (guitar) Florian Opahle - (guitar -album only), Scott Hammond (drums), John O’Hara (piano, keyboards and accordion), David Goodier (bass).

