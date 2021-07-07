Yes announce brand new studio album The Quest

Prog rock legends Yes have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, The Quest, through InsideOut Music/Sony Music on October 1.

The new album features 11 tracks and features new artwork from Yes mainstay Roger Dean, which you can see below.

"It is simply an honour for me to have the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well-refined set of songs that capture the band’s true potential,” says Steve Howe, who produced the album. "Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners.”

Label Manager Thomas Waber adds, “I am delighted to welcome Yes to the label and am looking forward to seeing the reaction of the band's fans to the new album. Being a long-time fan myself, I am really excited by the new material. Steve Howe managed to capture many of the important elements that we all love about Yes!”

The Quest will be released as a limited edition deluxe 2LP and 2CD plus Blu-ray box-set, a limited edition 2CD & Blu-ray artbook, a gatefold 2LP & 2CD plus LP and booklet, a 2CD digipak and as a digital Album .

Pre-orders open on July 23.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Yes: The Quest

CD1

1. The Ice Bridge

2. Dare To Know

3. Minus The Man

4. Leave Well Alone

5. The Western Edge

6. Future Memories

7. Music To My Ears

8. A Living Island 6.52

CD2

1. Sister Sleeping Soul

2. Mystery Tour

3. Damaged World