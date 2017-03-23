Is Marilyn Manson teasing new album Say10?

Marilyn Manson has posted a cryptic new video on Instagram.

The short clip is accompanied by the line: “6:19. The time has come.”

Manson was expected to release his new album Say10 on February 14 this year, but that date passed with no news. Could the new teaser be the release date for the album or something esle?

In November last year, Manson issued a brief teaser video for the track Say10 which saw the shock rock icon tear pages from the bible and focus on the bloodied body of a man in a suit – thought to represent then Republican candidate Donald Trump.

He said at the time: “As an artist my duty is to ask the questions. The viewer must answer them.

“Either way tomorrow goes, the visuals are meant to create contemplation. Because it’s obviously bigger than just tomorrow. It’s about the desperate acts of people who believe something that is preached by an unbeliever.

“Right now we’re in such a state of confusion when it comes to religion, politics, sexuality, and how they all tie together, and it’s being turned into a circus and a sideshow – and that’s something that I’ve been described as a ringleader of.

“It seems like a time for me as an artist, and as an American artist, to make something that causes a new set of questions to arise that aren’t simply statements.”

Watch the short clip below.

