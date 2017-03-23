Body Count: Go behind the scenes on Bloodlust sessions

Body Count have released a video which shows them creating upcoming album Bloodlust.

It’ll be released on March 31, with mainman Ice-T previously releasing snippets of all 11 tracks on his Final Level podcast.

In the new video, Body Count can be seen laying down the album’s title track – and Ice-T speaks about the themes behind the follow-up to 2014’s Manslaughter.

He says: “On the song Bloodlust I say, ‘I’m a carnivore, I eat meat raw – I destroy most everything I touch.’ What does that sound like? Some type of animal? That’s a human.

“The last lyrics to Bloodlust are, ‘I’m the human species, the most violent on Earth. I kill my own planet I’m so sick that it hurts.’

“So inside of the Bloodlust album, we deal with people that feel like, ‘I’m just going to rob you for the money’ in the song called The Ski Mask Way – or you hear the anger that possibly could become civil war.”

Watch the video below.

Bloodlust features guest contributions from Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe, and ex Sepultura and current Cavalera Conspiracy man Max Cavalera.

Speaking about the decision to release a new album now, Ice-T previously said: “Music happens in climates. Groups like Rage Against The Machine and Korn were born when the world was in turmoil, then music went into this delusional period where hip-hop became about nothing more than poppin’ bottles.

“Now we have impending doom again, racism is at an all-time high and it’s our season again. This is the optimal time for a Body Count record.”

Bloodlust is now available for pre-order.

Body Count Bloodlust tracklist

Civil War (ft Dave Mustaine) The Ski Mask Way This Is Why We Ride All Love Is Lost (ft Max Cavalera) Raining In Blood/Postmortem 2017 God, Please Believe Me Walk With Me (ft Randy Blythe) Here I Go Again No Lives Matter Bloodlust Black Hoodie

