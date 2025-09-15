Gerard Way teases new project with US ska-punk band The Interrupters

My Chemical Romance might have just come to the end of a US tour taking in their biggest dates yet but frontman Gerard Way isn’t the type to put his feet up and bask in the glory. Instead, he’s throwing himself into a new project during MCR downtime – the band’s next batch of dates on the “Long Live” The Black Parade stadium tour, where the emo titans have been playing their era-defining classic in its entirety, aren’t until early 2026.

But your Gerard fix is coming sooner than that, with Gauzy Records teasing a new single on their Instagram page. The song is titled I Wanna Know Your Name from a project called The Mock-Ups, the new group’s line-up featuring Way on vocals and bass alongside a trio of members from the US ska-punk band The Interrupters, with lead vocalist Aimee Allen aka Aimee Interrupter on backing vocals, Kevin Bivona on guitars and Jesse Bivona on drums. The line-up is completed by guitarist Michael Schultz, with Doug McKean credited as engineer. No release date has been announced, with the label writing that it’s “Coming soon” in the caption on Instagram.

Way has been a regular collaborator over the years, making guest spots with band’s including Thursday, Say Anything, Deadmau5 and Wrongchilde alongside his work with MCR and as a solo artist, but this new single marks his first new music since 2022, the year that he made an appearance on Rōnin, a 2022 single from the Matt Heafy side-project Ibaraki, and MCR surprise-released standalone single The Foundations Of Decay.

Check out the snippet of I Wanna Know Your Name from Gauzy’s Instagram post below.

