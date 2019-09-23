Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down to headline Download UK 2020

Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down have today been confirmed as Download UK 2020 headliners.

Organisers have also revealed the names of a further nine artists who’ll play at next year’s festival, which will take place on June 12-14 next year.

They are Korn, Deftones, The Offspring, Disturbed, Gojira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice & Men and Daughtry.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says: “Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show.

“This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It's home turf and we all really enjoy playing this festival. The vibe from the crowd is always fantastic.”

Download 2020 will see Kiss take to the stage in the UK for the very last time – and the band’s Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley can’t wait to get back.

Simmons says: “I’ve said it before, Download festival audiences are the best. They are up for whatever is thrown at them. Kiss is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2020 to say thank you for always showing up for us.”

Stanley adds: “Download will be the culmination of 47 years of unapologetic bombast and spectacle. We will make this a fitting farewell to a country and its people whose music remains the blood in our veins.”

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian adds: “From our appearances to many of my favourite bands, Castle Donington has always had a special place in my heart. We’re proud and excited to continue its legacy.”

Download’s Andy Copping reports he’s already counting down the days to the festival and adds: “Downloaders, your 2020 headliners are here! Rock‘n’roll legends Kiss and System of A Down will both be headlining as UK festival exclusives – and after four years away from Donington, Iron Maiden will return bringing with them mascot Eddie and more fire than we can handle!”

Tickets for Download UK 2020 will go on sale from 2pm on September 25.