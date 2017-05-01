IO Earth open pre-order campaign for 4th album Solitude

IO Earth have opened a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign for their upcoming 4th album Solitude.

They revealed in March that they had begun working on the follow-up to 2015’s New World, and revealed Solitude would have a “very pronounced theme dealing with the struggles of mental illness and depression.”

Now IO Earth have launched the pre-order campaign and have released a short video giving details on the crowdfunding drive.

Keyboardist Adam Gough says: “The pledge campaign gives fans a chance to grab exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and caps, lyrics sheets and manuscript paper used in the studio, plus many more unique items and experiences.”

Guitarist and vocalist Dave Cureton adds: “We are thrilled to be back in the studio and we firmly believe that Solitude will be our best album yet. We can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Other pre-order incentives include being named in the liner notes, a signed art poster, a private acoustic concert – and a chance to visit the band in the studio and watch the Solitude sessions in person.

Visit the band’s PledgeMusic page for further details.

Solitude is expected in late 2017/early 2018 and will be IO Earth’s first album with vocalist Rosanna Lefevre, who took over from Linda Odinsen late last year.

