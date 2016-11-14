IO Earth Announce New Lead Singer

Birmingham-based proggers IO Earth have announced Rosanna Lefevre as their new lead singer.

The band, who last week that Linda Odinsen had decided to leave the band due to the rigours of travelling to and from her native Norway, today announce that 22-year old Lefevre is the replacement. The 22-year old MA music student, who works part time at the band’s rehearsal complex, was suggested by one of her Coventry University lecturers.

The band describe Lefevre’s vocal style as a mix of classic blues rock with ethereal beauty, and are already hard at work on IO Earth’s forthcoming fourth album.

“Rosanna has a very mature approach to music and working with a vocalist that is this musical is a treat and it feels like she has always been there,” adds guitarist Dave Cureton. “It has been great fun working with Rosie at the rehearsals as she has a fantastic vibe and is very driven. I’m sure that our IO Earth Family will embrace her and welcome her with open arms.”