HRH Prog VI announce final lineup

Another 10 artists have been added to this year’s HRH Prog VI bill.

The event will take place at Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, from November 16-19 – and marks the festival’s second slot in 2017, with HRH Prog V having taken place in March.

Bands including Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Caravan and Focus had already been confirmed – and now Mostly Autumn, Threshold, IO Earth, David Cross Band, Godsticks, Multistory, The Far Meadow, Wheel and Sonic Tapestry have also been confirmed for the festival. Magnum will take the final headline slot.

HRH Prog’s CEO Jonni Davis says: “HRH Prog V, earlier this year, was probably the biggest residential prog gathering on Earth.

“Prog VI later this year is going to equal or exceed that. Adding the second arena means we can fit in more bands, and we’ve worked hard to get the bands the fans want to fill the gig. We’re delighted to confirm the final lineup.”

Tickets for the three-day event are available from the festival’s website – and they’re selling fast, with only 56 pairs of weekend passes left.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy will play a set in memory of his late ELP bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake who both died in 2016, and will also pay tribute to Asia’s John Wetton, who died in January after a battle with cancer.

