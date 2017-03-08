IO Earth begin work on new album Solitude

IO Earth have confirmed that work has begun on their new album.

Titled Solitude, it’s scheduled for release in late 2017/early 2018 and will have a “very pronounced theme dealing with the struggles of mental illness and depression.”

The band add: “As always though, while the music may address darker issues, it will also consist of uplifting and beautiful melodies, giving the overall feeling of hope and redemption.”

Guitarist Dave Cureton and keyboardist Adam Gough have used a different method when writing the material for the follow-up to 2015’s New World, revealing that for Solitude, they’ve spent more time with the rest of the group working extensively on instrumentation.

Cureton reports: “This way, we can hear the fully realised song, complete with live drums, bass and everything well before we plan to go into the studio to record.

“This gives us time to listen over and over again, come up with new ideas and allow the songs to mature before we have the parts recorded.”

Gough adds: “On previous albums, we have found that the programmed or sampled drum patterns on the demo have not always translated well to the live drums, when played by CJ in the studio.

“So we have ended up writing in the studio, when we should be recording! Spending this additional time with the band members on all the parts will make the actual recording process quicker and easier than ever before.”

Solitude will be IO Earth’s first album with vocalist Rosanna Lefevre, who took over from Linda Odinsen late last year.

She says: “I can’t wait to get into the studio with the guys. The new material is really powerful and emotional and I’m excited for the IO Earth family to hear it!”

Further Solitude details will be released in due course.

