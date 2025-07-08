Crown Lands announce new record deal with InsideOut Music

Canadian prog duo Crown Lands have announced that they have signed a new worldwide record deal with progcentric label InsideOutMusic.

The pair, vocalist and drummer Cody Bowles and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Comeau, released their acclaimed second album, Fearless, through Spinefarm Records in 2023. They will now release a pair of instrumental albums, Ritual I and Ritual II, the first of whch is out now and is streaming on the band's YouTube page here.

“The Ritual project highlights a completely different side of Crown Lands," says Comeau. "While the electric side of the band is full of bluster and drama, the Rituals show a more contemplative and meditative side of our music, and serve as world-building albums for the main storyline of our next album.”

“Ritual hopes to illustrate our primal connectedness to the natural world, and suggests a way to listen to that inner awareness that watches all without doing," adds Bowles. "In easing one’s mind and stilling the thoughts and chatter when listening to this record, we strive to catalyse a deeper connectedness to the present moment that is as peaceful as it is beautiful.”

The artwork for both Ritual releases was created by Justyna Koziczak, and you can see the cover for Ritual I below.

Crown Lands are currently working on their new studio album for InsideOut. You can watch a video of the pair discussing the Ritual albums below.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Crown Lands: Ritual 1

1. Dawn

2. The Storm

3. Vigil

4. Dusk

5. The Serpent