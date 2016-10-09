In Flames show making of The End and The Truth videos

A video showing how the videos for In Flames tracks The End and The Truth has been released.

Both songs feature on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming 12th album Battles, which is scheduled for a November 11 release and now available to pre-order.

The videos shared a concept, with the new clip revealing how director Patric Ullaeus put the pieces in place for the finished promos.

Watch both The End and The Truth videos below, along with the making-of clip.

Vocalist and lyricist Anders Friden recently revealed the meaning behind the album title, saying it was inspired by emotional conflicts.

He said: “All titles for every album come really late in the process. I write the lyrics and then I gather all the lyrics after we’re done and I look at the album as a whole, then try to figure out what the theme is.

“With Battles, we all have our inner struggles from the day we are really young up until the day we die, so this album is about that and something everyone can relate to.

“We all have it – you can never get away from it. It could be inside and outside, between all kinds of people with all kinds of situations.”

Last month, In Flames released the live package Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg, was recorded in November 2014 during the band’s performances at Hovet in Stockholm and Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden.

They’ll tour with Hellyeah across North America starting in November.

Drained The End Like Sand The Truth In My Room Before I Fall Through My Eyes Battles Here Until Forever Underneath My Skin Wallflower Save Me Greatest Greed Us Against The World

Nov 14: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Nov 16: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Nov 18: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Nov 19: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Nov 20: Boston House of Blues, MA

Nov 22: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 23: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 25: Detroit The Crofoot, MI

Nov 26: Fort Wayne The Hub, IN

Nov 27: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Nov 29: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Nov 30: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Dec 01: Kalamazoo State Theater, MI

Dec 03: Saint Paul Myth Live Event Center, MN

Dec 04: Green Bay The Sandlot, WI

Dec 06: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Dec 07: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Dec 09: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA

Dec 10: Chico Senator Theater, CA

Dec 11: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 13: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Dec 14: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Dec 16: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Dec 17: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Dec 18: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA

Dec 19: Portland Roseland Theater, OR