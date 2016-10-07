Korn’s Jonathan Davis: Sepultura ripped us off on Roots

Jonathan Davis has recalled thinking that Sepultura’s 1996 album Roots was a “blatant Korn rip-off.”

He says his younger self couldn’t get his head around Max Cavalera and co’s record at the time – but insists they were such an influence on him that he’s now come to terms with the album and that “it’s all good.”

When asked if he’s proud of the bands Korn have inspired in their 23-year career, Davis tells Metal Hammer: “Yeah. Slipknot were inspired by what we did, but they took it and did their own thing, which is fucking amazing.

“One that I thought was a big compliment, but I also thought was fucked up, was Sepultura’s Roots album. That was just a blatant Korn rip-off, and I had it out with producer Ross Robinson about that, because he just took our sound and gave it to Sepultura.

“My young brain couldn’t handle it. But they were one of our biggest influences, so I guess they get a pass. And that’s a classic album, so it’s all good.”

Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer adds: “Here’s the thing – that was us trying to imitate them! When Sepultura released Chaos A.D. in 1993, that was a huge influence on us, and it’s still one of my favourite records. Now I’m older, I can appreciate art inspiring art.”

The full interview with Korn features in the upcoming issue of Metal Hammer

Earlier this week, Korn released an animated video for their track A Different World featuring Slipknot’s Corey Taylor on guest vocals. It’s lifted from Korn’s upcoming album The Serenity Of Suffering which will launch on October 21 via Roadrunner Records.

Korn are currently on tour across the US.

The Serenity Of Suffering

The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

Insane Rotting In Vain Black Is The Soul The Hating A Different World - featuring Corey Taylor Take Me Everything Falls Apart Die Yet Another Night When You're Not There Next In Line Please Come For Me

