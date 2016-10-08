Devilment's Dani Filth reveals Misfits and Danzig inspiration

Devilment frontman Dani Filth says the title of the band’s upcoming second album was partially inspired by Misfits and Glenn Danzig.

Devilment II: The Mephisto Waltzes will be released on November 18 via Nuclear Blast Records, with the Cradle Of Filth vocalist previously reporting it was sounding like a “fucked-up Manson meets Rob Zombie.”

And in a new video with Filth and keyboardist and singer Lauren Francis, he reveals more information on the follow-up to Devilment’s 2014 debut album The Great And Secret Show.

He says: “The album title actually came about from the artwork – we had the artwork for the album cover before we had the album title.

“In the end, it was an amalgamation of the fact I really like Danzig and he named his albums I, II, III etc, but Danzig II was a particular favourite, so I thought Devilment II was quite cool.

“Misfits did a song called Mephisto Waltz, so that seemed like a great fit.”

The cover was created by Elena Vizerskaya, with Filth reporting that he wanted to use her artwork for the cover of Cradle Of Filth’s 2012 album The Manticore And Other Horrors but says it didn’t happen due to a spat with their label.

Filth adds: “Originally, Elena’s work was going to go towards The Manticore And Other Horrors but there was a bad dispute at the time and we ended up using someone in-house and it was terrible. It was fortunate for us that the opportunity arose to use this amazing artist.”

Devilment will head out on a UK tour in December in support of The Mephisto Waltzes. They recently released a lyric video for album track Under The Thunder. Listen to it below.

Meanwhile, Cradle Of Filth have been working on the follow-up to 2014’s Hammer Of The Witches which will have a “Victorian horror” theme.

The Mephisto Waltzes cover

Devilment II: The Mephisto Waltzes tracklist

JudasStein Hitchcock Blonde Under The Thunder Full Dark, No Stars Shine On Sophie Moone Life Is What You Keep From The Reaper Dea Della Morte Entangled In Our Pride Hell At My Back The Seductive Poison Father Dali

Dec 06: Colchester Arts Centre

Dec 07: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Dec 09: Stoke Sugarmill

Dec 10: London Boston Music Room

Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 13: Glasgow Stereo

Dec 14: Newcastle Think Tank

Dec 15: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Dec 16: Leeds Key Club

Dec 18: Reading Sub 89

Dec 19: Southampton Engine Rooms

