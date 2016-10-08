Watch trailer for Slipknot man Clown’s film Officer Downe

A trailer from Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s film Officer Downe has been released.

The movie is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham, with the trailer following a short clip which was premiered in June this year.

Crahan directed the film which stars Sons Of Anarchy’s Kim Coates who plays the lead character – a Los Angeles cop who is killed in the line of duty but repeatedly resurrected by the government to fight crime across the city.

The trailer shows gun-toting nuns and Officer Downe taking on sword-wielding gang members. Watch it below.

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer earlier this year, Crahan called the film “very violent, very dark, very over the top.”

He added: “My producer sent me a review the other day, and it said it was such a twisted, sick, horrendously dumb movie that it seemed like a 12-year-old delinquent directed it, and that the reviewer was ‘seriously concerned about anyone who had anything to do with this movie, or anyone who likes it.’”

Officer Downe also features other members of Slipknot – with Crahan saying they didn’t get a free pass to appear on set.

He said: “Sid Wilson’s in the movie, Chris Fehn is in the movie, Corey Taylor is in the movie. They all had to apply like everyone else. Those guys all want to act and they all have a knack for it, so I’m going to take them with me for sure.”

Officer Downe will be released in cinemas and on demand on November 18.

