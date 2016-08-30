In Flames release The End lyric video

In Flames have released a lyric video for their track The End.

It features on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming 12th album Battles, which will be released on November 11 via Eleven Seven Music, and follows a stream of The Truth.

Earlier this week, vocalist and lyricist Anders Friden explained the meaning behind Battles – saying it was inspired by the emotional conflicts people experience every day.

He said: “All titles for every album come really late in the process. I write the lyrics and then I gather all the lyrics after we’re done and I look at the album as a whole, then try to figure out what the theme is.

“With Battles, we all have our inner struggles from the day we are really young up until the day we die, so this album is about that and something everyone can relate to

“We all have it – you can never get away from it. It could be inside and outside, between all kinds of people with all kinds of situations.”

In Flames have a couple of live dates scheduled in November in support of the follow-up to 2014’s Siren Charms. They’ll then return to the UK for an eight-date tour in early 2017.

The Battles cover art

Nov 06: Mihama Knotfest, Japan

Nov 12: Orlando Kink Music Festival, FL

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London Peninsula Square

