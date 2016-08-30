Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine hints at Body Count project

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has said he’s been in touch with Ice-T about working with him and Body Count in the future.

Mustaine tweeted: “Body Count! Ice-T and I are talking about doing something again.”

Ice-T then responded: “You heard it first!”

The pair have given no further indication if it’ll take the form of live dates or a collaboration between the two artists.

Body Count are working on their new album titled Bloodlust, which will be released after they recently signed a deal with Century Media. It’s expected to launch next year. Producer Will Putney is once again behind the desk after working on their 2014 record Manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Mustaine will officially unveil his A Tout Le Monde beer at his 55th birthday bash on September 13. He’s collaborated with Unibroue for the ale, and has invited fans to attend the event, details of which have still to be revealed.

Megadeth will continue their live dates in support of 15th album Dystopia in September.

Sep 20: Casper Events Center, WY

Sep 22: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Sep 24: Devore San Manuel Amphitheater (Ozzfest), CA

Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO

Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA

Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL

Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI

Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI

Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

