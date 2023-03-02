Imaginaerium release teaser video for Rise Of The Medici

Imaginaerium, the band originally formed by Arena/Pendragon man Clive Nolan, Italian singer Laura Piazzai and the late French guitarist Eric Boulette, have released a teaser video for their upcoming album Rise Of The Medici, which you can watch below.

The band have also announced the concept album will now be released through Crime Records on March 20. As well as Nolan, Bouilette and Piazzai, the album features contributions from Mark Spencer (Galahad, Twelfth Night), Andy Sears (Twelfth Night), drummer Scott Higham, vocalist Elena Vladyuk and more.

‘’The album features some of the major episodes in the life of Cosimo and Contessina De’ Medici," Nolan explains of the new record. "Their lives were far more intricate and complex than this album can possibly put across, so we simply offer a small part of their dramatic place in history.''

Rise Of The Medici will be available as a standard CD digipak and a special 28-page hardback earbook edition with a bonus CD.

