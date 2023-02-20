Clive Nolan and Laura Piazzai plan From The Outside In follow-up

Clive Nolan and Italian singer Laura Piazzai are planning a follow-up to their 2019 album, From The Outside In, and have asked fans to help them.

The original album saw Sweden-based singer Piazzai tackling songs from Nolan's own song book, backed by the likes of Rain;s John Jowitt, fromer IQ man Mark Westwood and one-time Twelfth Night singer Andy Sears. She also featured on Nolan's third Alchemy musical The Mortal Light in 2022.

Now the pair are asking fans to help them choose which of Nolan's vast repertoire of songs they'd like to hear on a second album.

" We want you to help us to build the best album we can: you can be part of this process by suggesting songs written by Clive," the pair say. "Some songs may remain close to the originals, and some will be re-interpreted from scratch… all of them will feature Laura’s unique vocal approaches.

"If you would like to suggest a song from Clive’s vast catalogue, then please include a reason for wanting that number. If your song gets selected for the album, then they will include your name in the liner notes of the CD book, and they may ask you to write an introduction to that chosen song. Remember, the songs need to be written (or mainly written) by Clive."

Fans can leave their choices on Clive's own Facebook page, or on Laura's. Or via Clive's Hall Of Mirrors app, which is available on the Apple App store and also on Google Pay.